Texas Oilman's Bass Classic

Texas Oilman's Bass Classic fish logo typogaphy logo fishing hat fishing badge logo badge design
Badge design that was supposed to end up on a cool rope hat! Unfortunately I don't think they would be able to get the hats in time for the company outing, so looks like this little guy will just end up on a koozie this year. I'll be first in line asking for the hat next year though!

Posted on May 7, 2021
Branding, Communications, Kinda Texan
