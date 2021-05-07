Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bishoy Maher

RouteLab Snapper Overview

RouteLab Snapper Overview
Hello again ⚡

Here's a preview of Snapper in Editing mode on a LineString geometry. We automagically generate a set of waypoints from the raw captured data, and we use that to create a clean, accurate, roadmap aligned trace. 👌

PS: Peep that 3D terminal polygon 🙊

Cheers! ✌

Posted on May 7, 2021
