RouteLab Snapper Overview

Here's a preview of Snapper in Editing mode on a LineString geometry. We automagically generate a set of waypoints from the raw captured data, and we use that to create a clean, accurate, roadmap aligned trace. 👌
PS: Peep that 3D terminal polygon 🙊
Cheers! ✌