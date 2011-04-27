Mark Barilla

Mb Logo and Typeface

I did my Mb "logo" a few months back and still am OK with it - simple as it is. Now I'm in love with H&FJ's typeface Vitesse - but am not sure the two mesh. Thoughts?

Color is totally up in the air.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
