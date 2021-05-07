Shenmei Wong

Game Studio Company Profile Website

Shenmei Wong
Shenmei Wong
  • Save
Game Studio Company Profile Website game studio game company profile website web design ui web ux design
Download color palette

-- This design is just for my design practice --

Indoplay is a game studio that is known as the developer of several online poker card games.

Full Shot
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119061595/Game-Studio-Company-Profile-Website

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Shenmei Wong
Shenmei Wong

More by Shenmei Wong

View profile
    • Like