Calendar app 2/4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Took a 5 day challenge to design a Calendar app for an IT company. Project includes, Primary & secondary research, ideation, AI, wireframes and Visual design for key screens.