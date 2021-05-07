Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

Waste App

Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
  • Save
Waste App design ui app eco recycle figma
Download color palette

This is my concept for app that motivates people to recycle different products.

As data show people often don't really how to sort their waste. This app would help find proper product and waste category.

Just a concept made in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer
Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

More by Mateusz Jędraszczyk | Product Designer

View profile
    • Like