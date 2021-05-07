Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my concept for app that motivates people to recycle different products.
As data show people often don't really how to sort their waste. This app would help find proper product and waste category.
Just a concept made in Figma.