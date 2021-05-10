Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lanscape children illustration childish flat style windmill character design animals hay stack bushes desert sun mountains horses horse farm village lanscape scenery vector illustration
Some scenery for the video which was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy 🐎

Full Project Credits:
Client: Best Buy
Agency: Stept Studios
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra

