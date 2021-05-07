Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thomas Pageot

Homepage redesign - Universal Music France

Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
Homepage redesign - Universal Music France web site newsfeed homepage redesign webdesign music ui web design website
Redesign of the official website of Universal Music France
Homepage 👀

See it live (operation video) 👉 universalmusic.fr

Posted on May 7, 2021
Thomas Pageot
Thomas Pageot
