R - Rhino

R - Rhino vector minimal logodesigner design identity mark simple logo challenge logo design logos logo animal logo wild logo rhino logo rhino
This was a fun little logo that was created as a part of the #animalogo challenge. It's rhino time 🤍.

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

