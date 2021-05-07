Trending designs to inspire you
Duplexes of Texas was in serious need of a rebrand and a site refresh. The site needed to reassure a potential investor from the get go both visually as well as in very detailed financial information through annual return charts.
The DOT team are incredibly hard working, trustworthy and quality people. And I wanted the design to reflect their quality and trust from the images down to the design in the spreadsheets.
Check out the website here: https://www.duplexesoftexas.com/