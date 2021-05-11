Online Broker App

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Here's a concept of a mobile app designed for beginners in the trading field. This app helps to get advice from expert brokers so that you know when to sell and when to buy on the market.

The shot shows an onboarding screen that introduces the user to the app features, an expert advice page with broker signals, and a profile page with settings.

We've set a balanced and austere color scheme that matches the brand's serious tone of voice. It's not colorful but contains some touches of green widely associated with the world of finances as an accent color.

The app will make the trading process easier for those who don't have time to dive deep into the market intricacies. Even as a beginner, one can make money from trading by using tools like this one and following the expert's advice.