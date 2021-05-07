Chocolate Cafe slot - Main UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
There are four sets at the bottom of the screen.
Here players collect the symbols that fall out to them and form combinations. Each set is designed like a box of chocolates.
The symbols are embedded on a dark brown substrate that resembles chocolate. Bright pink decorative frames look like gift wrapping.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/chocolate-cafe/
