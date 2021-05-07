Trending designs to inspire you
Are you in the health, wellness, outdoor, or adventure industry? Evergreen Drag-n-Drop Instagram Kit is carefully created to elevate your Instagram branding to the next level! Perfect your posts and visual aesthetic with this nature-themed template featuring eye-catching geometric elements and minimalist typography. 🔝 🔝
Both square (1:1) and vertical (5:4) aspect ratio templates and 16 design variations allow you to hone in your online brand and stand out from the crowd with these incredibly easy-to-use templates: simply drag-n-drop to add your imagery and or click to customize the text. 🌝 😋
🌼 Features 🌼
✓ 16 design variations × 2 aspect ratios:
✓ All-in-one lightweight XD file
✓ Easy drag-n-drop editing
✓ All FREE unlicensed images include (via Unsplash.com)
✓ Only FREE fonts used (see below)
✓ Vertical Templates (5:4) – 1920px × 2400px
✓ Square Templates (1:1) – 1920px × 1920px
Download Evergreen Drag-n-Drop Instagram Kit
Get Premium Assets for Free
Enjoy!
