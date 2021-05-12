Arnie from Christine

Trending designs to inspire you
Christine was released theatrically in 1983. Based on a Stephen King’s 1983 novel the movie was directed by John Carpenter. Thanks to incredible special effects and an amazing soundtrack became an instant classic.
Illustration by Davide Mazzuchin