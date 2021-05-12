Sail Ho Studio

Arnie from Christine

Arnie from Christine horror 80s christine movie character john carpenter flat vector sho studio illustration sail ho studio
Christine was released theatrically in 1983. Based on a Stephen King’s 1983 novel the movie was directed by John Carpenter. Thanks to incredible special effects and an amazing soundtrack became an instant classic.
Illustration by Davide Mazzuchin

