Leroy Merlin

Lerua Merlen - is an international retailer specialises in the selling of goods for construction, decoration and furnishing of a house, cottage and garden. Lerua Merlen helps people all around the world improve not only their housing, but the quality of their lives. In my opinion, the problem of today’s visual communication of Lerua Merlen, that it is not emotional enough and way too serious. My concept - is an attempt to add more colours and intensity to the communication. I wanted to tell in the new light that repair and construction is a new bright start. That repair is not about the string of tests and creative tortures, but rather that is something simple and easy.

