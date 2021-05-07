Wanda Arca

Smart flowerpot - Wink

Smart flowerpot - Wink flowerpot cute face plant vector loop icon stroke ae illustration motion character animation
I'm working on another free animation pack for Lottie, this time it's about a smart pot that alerts you to the status of the plant that lives in it.

Check my Lottiefiles profile.

Looking for some animations? ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ◕ヽ) Let me know.

