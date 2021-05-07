Smart flowerpot - Wink

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm working on another free animation pack for Lottie, this time it's about a smart pot that alerts you to the status of the plant that lives in it.
Check my Lottiefiles profile.
↓
Looking for some animations? ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ◕ヽ) Let me know.