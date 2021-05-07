DailyUI Challenge #8 404 Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings!
I returned after the holidays to the daily 100 UI Design challenge.
For day number 8 I was given the task of making a design for a 404 error page.
I hope you like it!