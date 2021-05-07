Anastassia Vassiljeva

Anastassia Vassiljeva
Anastassia Vassiljeva
Calendar page web online visit medical ui cards consultation schedule doctor appointment calendar
Doctor can view all scheduled consultations on the calendar page.

- On left side of the page doctor can see cards with information about consultations for the selected day. Doctor can view detailed information about the consultation if opens the card.

- On right side of the page is calendar. By clicking on
cell doctor can book an online consultation, an offline visit or schedule a break.

- By clicking on the Settings button doctor can adjust the schedule.

Anastassia Vassiljeva
Anastassia Vassiljeva

