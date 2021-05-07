🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Calendar page
Doctor can view all scheduled consultations on the calendar page.
- On left side of the page doctor can see cards with information about consultations for the selected day. Doctor can view detailed information about the consultation if opens the card.
- On right side of the page is calendar. By clicking on
cell doctor can book an online consultation, an offline visit or schedule a break.
- By clicking on the Settings button doctor can adjust the schedule.