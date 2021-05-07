Apple Watch Face, Concept

일본 만화, '시도니아의 기사'에 나오는 UI 컨셉을 모티브로 디자인한 애플워치 페이스. UI 디자인은 간결하게 하라고 하는 경우가 많다. 그런데 너무 간결하면, 재미가 없다.

The Apple Watch Face is designed with the UI concept of the Science fiction works by NIHEI TSUTOMU, 'Knights of Cydonia' as a motif. UI design is often said to be concise, but if it is too concise, it is not fun.