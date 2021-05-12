Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job Search App

Job Search App typography layout design minimal clean ui employer vacancies employee application candidate job seeker jobs job application job listing job board
A design exploration of an app for job search.
A candidate can look for jobs, apply for multiple vacancies and track his job application, whereas companies can list the open job opportunities at their companies here.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

