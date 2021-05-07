Spendesk - New illustration style

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
You may have already noticed it in our previous Spendesk posts. We completely rethought our illustration style after the dinosaur campaign. The idea was to develop our identity while maintaining a warm and approachable style on our website, our marketing collaterals and our platform. We worked with Jonathan Vermersch to do so. Here is a small example of our work.