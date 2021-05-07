Titanic Remake Coca-Cola limited edition

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I designed this Coca-Cola packaging as a part of the Titanic Remake project that you can find on my profile. The background image of the cup is the same as the movie poster and I tried to create a frozen atmosphere by adding some ice fog. This product is made to be sold at any movie theater snack bar.
As usual, no template used, only blank soda cup mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.