Titanic Remake Coca-Cola limited edition

Titanic Remake Coca-Cola limited edition soda can product fanart graphic cinema print johann da costa johanndacosta cocacola cola coca movie packaging branding
I designed this Coca-Cola packaging as a part of the Titanic Remake project that you can find on my profile. The background image of the cup is the same as the movie poster and I tried to create a frozen atmosphere by adding some ice fog. This product is made to be sold at any movie theater snack bar.

As usual, no template used, only blank soda cup mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.

