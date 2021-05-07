Mochamad Reza Rizaldi

Redesign Steam Desktop | Design Exercise #2

Mochamad Reza Rizaldi
Mochamad Reza Rizaldi
  • Save
Redesign Steam Desktop | Design Exercise #2 product design desktop branding steam desktop steam app resident evil death stranding cyberpunk cs:go library redesign game steam
Download color palette

Another my design exercise, redesign steam desktop in menu library, trying to give a dashing impression on each component, for example on the navigation menu with clear thin line access.

Please feedback... ✌️

Mochamad Reza Rizaldi
Mochamad Reza Rizaldi

More by Mochamad Reza Rizaldi

View profile
    • Like