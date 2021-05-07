Quickpay.net Payment Service Solution - Website Redesign Concept

Hi! Have a nice weekend everyone.

I want to share you my latest work whole days ago. This is a new Quickpay.net design. QuickPay is a payment service provider, and They help you accept payments in several different ways - among others credit cards, bank transfers and invoicing. At this time, Quickpay had 30,000 merchants process more than 4,000,000 payments every month.

The current quickpay design is still very simple, not yet reflecting the spirit of Quickpay itself. In this new design, I try to offer a fresher design with a more dynamic layout, plus an elegant and luxurious color composition, giving a strong, firm and confident impression in line with the future goals of Quickpay.net

What do you think guys? Drop any opinion on this comment section below

