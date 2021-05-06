mightybuilders - Scroll animation

Vivien Cseresznyés

Hello friends,

This is a piece of the new website project, which I have recently started designing. This is an online travel&style magazine inspired by Cereal. Today, it is the design of the stories page conveying brand's philosophy.

Eager to hear your feedback :)

