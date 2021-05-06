First Launch Beer Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A double dry-hopped IPA that packs a punch. This can was Big Grove's first can ever on the market. A nod to space and to the journey BGB was about to embark on - distributing statewide. It was also a nod to the space scientist from Iowa, Dr. Van Allen. Darker tones with pops of bright yellow creates a sense of mystery and boldness. 12 oz label adapted for a 16 oz can.