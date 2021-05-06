Norlo Design

First Launch Beer Label Design

Norlo Design
Norlo Design
Hire Me
  • Save
First Launch Beer Label Design beer branding beer art can label design beer can design typography beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
First Launch Beer Label Design beer branding beer art can label design beer can design typography beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
First Launch Beer Label Design beer branding beer art can label design beer can design typography beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
First Launch Beer Label Design beer branding beer art can label design beer can design typography beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
First Launch Beer Label Design beer branding beer art can label design beer can design typography beer label design beer label beer package design label design beverage design beverage
Download color palette
  1. first-launch-COMPRESSED.jpg
  2. first-launch-muiltiple-mockup.JPG
  3. first launch label final.jpg
  4. first-launch-compressed.jpg
  5. IMG_4011.jpg

A double dry-hopped IPA that packs a punch. This can was Big Grove's first can ever on the market. A nod to space and to the journey BGB was about to embark on - distributing statewide. It was also a nod to the space scientist from Iowa, Dr. Van Allen. Darker tones with pops of bright yellow creates a sense of mystery and boldness. 12 oz label adapted for a 16 oz can.

Norlo Design
Norlo Design
Craft Beverages Call For Expert Crafters
Hire Me

More by Norlo Design

View profile
    • Like