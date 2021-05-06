Daily UI 022 :: Search

Trending designs to inspire you
Designing a search screen is fairly simple and making it user friendly is extremely important. Adding quick search options is also a great way to help users out when searching a site or app and making it minimalistic is key so that the users aren't overwhelmed.