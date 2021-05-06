Giovana Girardi

Day #029 - Map

Day #029 - Map dailyui 029 daily ui 029 museum app art museum mapping maps map app design daily daily ui challenge app ux ui daily ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Map for a for a fictional app for explore museums.
Checkout another UI I did for the same app:
Day 010: https://dribbble.com/shots/15429208-Daily-UI-010-Social-Share
Day 023: https://dribbble.com/shots/15533252-Daily-UI-023-Onboarding

Tell me what you think :)

