Mateus Rodrigues

Smile

Mateus Rodrigues
Mateus Rodrigues
Smile
When we feel out of place in the world we force our smile to be socially accepted showing a false well-being. this art expresses a mixture of sensations when trying to hide what we are feeling.

Posted on May 6, 2021
Mateus Rodrigues
Mateus Rodrigues

