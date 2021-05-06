Personal identity | Ю team

Trending designs to inspire you
«Ю Team» is a turnkey online business development company which asked us to create a design. We managed to develop a balanced visual image of the brand which reflects its activity and helps to increase sales.
We decided to combine 2 letters «Ю» in the company’s logo to reflect the family union of its founders.When we were choosing the colour solution, we aimed to create a serious and reliable image for the company.