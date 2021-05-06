Divya Singh

Point of sale system for food (POS)

Divya Singh
Divya Singh
  • Save
Point of sale system for food (POS) user experience point of sales ux ui design checkout page cart uidesign
Download color palette

Point of sales system (POS) is nothing new to us.. but to explore its different ui styles is something never ending.. If you love it, do give it a heart & let me know in comments what you feel about this upload

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Divya Singh
Divya Singh

More by Divya Singh

View profile
    • Like