Daily Logo Challenge: Day 8

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 8
Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Ski mountain logo. I chose the name, "Mount Blanco". I used the font, "Girassol Regular". In the logo I have used mountains to Signify the word "Mount". Above and under the name "Mount Blanco" I have placed skies to make it more distinct and under that are a pair of poles inclined at 30 and 150 degrees respectively in a crossed fashion.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Posted on May 6, 2021
