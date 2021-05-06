Daily Logo Challenge: Day 8

Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Ski mountain logo. I chose the name, "Mount Blanco". I used the font, "Girassol Regular". In the logo I have used mountains to Signify the word "Mount". Above and under the name "Mount Blanco" I have placed skies to make it more distinct and under that are a pair of poles inclined at 30 and 150 degrees respectively in a crossed fashion.

