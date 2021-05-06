Ultimaterra Branding

Рамис Галиев | Personal Brand

Рамис Галиев | Personal Brand wear flat identity design identity social network web icon vector graphic design logotype design logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 3.png
  4. Dribbble 4.png
  5. Dribbble 5.png
  6. Dribbble 6.png
  7. Dribbble 7.png
  8. Dribbble 8.png

Recently, Ramis Galiev, an entrepreneur, coach, and face of the "Doronium Pharmaceutical Company", approached us in order to increase awareness and loyalty among customers. Create an identity and visual representation of the company in real life and on the Internet.

In the graphic sign of the logo, we have combined many symbols. The capital letters of the first and last names located in the isometry create a visual growth graph and a "ladder up". The combination of letters resembles a crossroads, as a sign of the unification of different spheres of activity of an entrepreneur.

The first "step of the ladder" is made in the form of a green petal, which represents the most important sphere - medicine.

A personal diary, notebooks, pens, T-shirts, and much more were designed. All the main social networks and the visual style of the posts are also carefully thought out.

