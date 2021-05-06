Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dictionary of Newfoundland

Dictionary of Newfoundland
I began to note unique words and expressions of Newfoundland culture during my research efforts of my MFA in Photography. This branded Instagram account documents my findings and is updated periodically. Please contact me if you have a word or expression you'd like featured.

http://instagram.com/dictionaryofnewfoundland

Posted on May 6, 2021
