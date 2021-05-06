Dictionary of Newfoundland

Trending designs to inspire you
I began to note unique words and expressions of Newfoundland culture during my research efforts of my MFA in Photography. This branded Instagram account documents my findings and is updated periodically. Please contact me if you have a word or expression you'd like featured.
http://instagram.com/dictionaryofnewfoundland