Csilla Gyarfas

Group Renault Romania Webinars Homepage - Template 2020

Group Renault Romania Webinars Homepage - Template 2020 romania corporate template design covid-19 template microsite website homepage minimal ui clean startup marketing recruitment design webdesign webinar web
2020 was the year of Zoom calls, online meetings and webinars. I also got the opportunity to create a Webinars Homepage Template Groupe Renault Romania. Keeping it very simple and clean, just with some key information and sections, using the brands colors.

