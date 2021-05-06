Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted

Kaeru tee

Kaeru tee tee design frog cat okonomiyaki japan textile tshirt tee storefront
I'm honored to work in collaboration with Yeaaah Studio who commissioned me this tee design. I created a storefront of a fictive restaurant serving okonomiyaki and owned by Kaeru the frog design. Available on their shop: https://www.yeaaah-studio.com/shop/kaeru-tee

Posted on May 6, 2021
