My personal logo, better than ever before

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So...I never really liked my first logo design. It just wasn't vibing with me. Lesson here is, when you have a designer friend who thinks she knows better than you just cause she does a few graphic design projects for her job but never studied graphic design, go with your gut not someone else's. (This does not apply to clients) I was new to graphic design and she helped me out, turns out she was steering me in the direction of failure and wasn't the designer she said she was. Stay in school kids. Long story short, this is my new and very much improved personal logo.