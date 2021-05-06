My personal logo, better than ever before

So...I never really liked my first logo design. It just wasn't vibing with me. Lesson here is, when you have a designer friend who thinks she knows better than you just cause she does a few graphic design projects for her job but never studied graphic design, go with your gut not someone else's. (This does not apply to clients) I was new to graphic design and she helped me out, turns out she was steering me in the direction of failure and wasn't the designer she said she was. Stay in school kids. Long story short, this is my new and very much improved personal logo.