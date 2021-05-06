Artolus

Memorial Day Flyer

Memorial Day Flyer independence day flyer independence day 4 th july 4 july american holiday american traditional american flag americana american memorialday memorial day flyer
Flyer template fully editable in Photoshop with a few clicks. Use for a party, club or other event.

Size:
4x6 inch + 0.25in bleed
8.5x11 inch + 0.25in bleed
Description:
100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK

