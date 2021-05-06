"G" letter Modern logo Animation | Gadgeted

So I've tried simple animation in this logo.

Hope so you like this shot.

Thanks for visiting this shot!!

If you love this give this a like and wanna see more of my upcoming projects like this do follow!!

______________________________________________________

I'm available for new projects.

For business enquiries :

I'm always available at

Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com

Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws

Socials :

https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws