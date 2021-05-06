Sinha Design

"G" letter Modern logo Animation | Gadgeted

Sinha Design
Sinha Design
  • Save
"G" letter Modern logo Animation | Gadgeted logomotion motiongraphics motion design minimal animation modern logo animation simplistic animation animation animated logo color logo mark logodesign minimalistic logo logo logo animation
Download color palette

So I've tried simple animation in this logo.
Hope so you like this shot.

Thanks for visiting this shot!!

If you love this give this a like and wanna see more of my upcoming projects like this do follow!!

______________________________________________________
I'm available for new projects.

For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws

Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws

Sinha Design
Sinha Design

More by Sinha Design

View profile
    • Like