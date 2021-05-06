Martina Bonas

Product page

Martina Bonas
Martina Bonas
  • Save
Product page ux web plants app typography product ui product page plants minimal design
Download color palette

Practice visual hierarchy ;)

Saw the plants image on https://bloomscape.com/product/peperomia-watermelon/ and I just wanted to practice the layout!

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Martina Bonas
Martina Bonas

More by Martina Bonas

View profile
    • Like