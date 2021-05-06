Aphid an AI and Blockchain startup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 👋
I hope all is well, I want to post an update on my work at Aphid - a startup utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an automated workforce. As the sole designer at Aphid, I was responsible for all concept development. This is a shot of the marketing website used to introduce new customers and investors to the project.
Tools Used:
Figma
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
WordPress
I hope you like it! ❤️
Live Website:
https://www.aphid.io/