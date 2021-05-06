Aphid an AI and Blockchain startup

Hi friends! 👋

I hope all is well, I want to post an update on my work at Aphid - a startup utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an automated workforce. As the sole designer at Aphid, I was responsible for all concept development. This is a shot of the marketing website used to introduce new customers and investors to the project.

Tools Used:

Figma

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Photoshop

WordPress

I hope you like it! ❤️

Live Website:

https://www.aphid.io/