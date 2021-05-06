-

Tamba Sans has strong geometric frames. Somewhat condensed and somewhat squarish letterform can create a powerful atmosphere. At the same time, the very clear, neutral and distinguishable letterforms make it legible and readable.

With the spread of the internet, the digital world is overflowing with “designed” stuff. To survive this chaotic world as a designer, you should use a strong typeface to catch the eyes of an unspecified large number of visitors/customers. This is why it is so important to be strong and powerful.

One more important thing is legibility, but the eye-catching design has a tendency to be unusual. Those two things conflict with each other. Tamba Sans solved this problem with an exquisite balance.

Tamba Sans consists of 7 weights and their matching Italics for a wide range of usages.

Farther, Tamba Sans is supporting international Latin languages and basic Cyrillic languages including Basic Latin, Western Europe, Central and South-Eastern Europe. Also CSS covers Mac Roman, Windows1252, Adobe1 to 3. This wide range of international characters expands the capability of your works.