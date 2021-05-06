Nastia Piven

Broken Rabbit

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven
  • Save
Broken Rabbit media social instagram plastic stone sad depression broken rabbit gallery online digital nft art cg 3dgraphics 3danimation cinema4d 3d illustration
Download color palette

Exploring endless Cinema 4D functionality, searching for personal style and approach to 3D technology.

Follow me and let me know what you'd like to know about me and my work:
https://www.instagram.com/nastiapiven/

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven

More by Nastia Piven

View profile
    • Like