Andreea Ștefania N.

Journey 01

Andreea Ștefania N.
Andreea Ștefania N.
  • Save
Journey 01 journey character dream alien flower eye surreal colorful digital art concept art digital painting illustration modern
Download color palette

In order to evolve you need to leave your comfort zone. This was the premise that prompted me to begin a series of conceptual illustrations. “Journey” represents both Gravel’s adventure through a surreal world and my desire to experiment with different styles.
Feedback is appreciated. Press L to show some love :)

Andreea Ștefania N.
Andreea Ștefania N.
Welcome!

More by Andreea Ștefania N.

View profile
    • Like