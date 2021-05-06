Johann Da Costa

Donut King logo design

Donut King logo design webdesign graphicdesign johanndacosta johann da costa digital vector illustration graphic web restaurant food yellow red minimalist minimal flat clean simple branding logo
"Donut King" logo redesign ©2021 Johann Da Costa. This is a personal concept and project inspired by Donut King Australia restaurant chain.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Funny and yummy.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

