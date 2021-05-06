Em Mehedi Hassan

Z letter Logo Concept

Em Mehedi Hassan
Em Mehedi Hassan
  • Save
Z letter Logo Concept branding clean logo minimalist design arabic logo brand identity flatlogodesign modern logo minimalist logo minimal logo graphic design
Download color palette

Your logo will carry the identity of your business so it is my responsibility to make your logo clean and modern. I also help your brand find their place and stand out through creating impactful visual identity.

Your satisfaction is the joy of my work.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
emmotherdreams@gmail.com |
emmotherdreams@gmail.com

Thank You.
----
Follow me on
behance

Em Mehedi Hassan
Em Mehedi Hassan

More by Em Mehedi Hassan

View profile
    • Like