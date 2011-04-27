Mattias Lundin

Nefertiti emblem Revisited

Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin
  • Save
Nefertiti emblem Revisited emblem logo illustration draft
Download color palette

Do you think it's better or not? It has tracks instead of a road and adds more details in the skyline (Gothenburg landmarks). This additions was requested by the client. Do you think it works or is the old version better?

Nefertiti dribbble
Rebound of
Nefertiti jazz club emblem
By Mattias Lundin
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin

More by Mattias Lundin

View profile
    • Like