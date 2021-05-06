Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordon Cheung
Bikes at Uber

Uber
Jordon Cheung for Uber
Bikes at Uber icon san francisco pattern mural topography bike bicycle
I developed a visual identity and design system for the Bikes at Uber program. The program encourages employees to cycle to work and fosters a sense of community amongst cyclists at Uber.

This modular system is easy to scale and can adapt to any surface, from screen printed musettes to murals at our new HQ.

Posted on May 6, 2021
