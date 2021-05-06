Trending designs to inspire you
I developed a visual identity and design system for the Bikes at Uber program. The program encourages employees to cycle to work and fosters a sense of community amongst cyclists at Uber.
This modular system is easy to scale and can adapt to any surface, from screen printed musettes to murals at our new HQ.