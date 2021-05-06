Titanic Remake movie poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
It has been a long time since the idea of making this movie poster was on my mind.
I tried to tell a story through this art: left side of the poster is about celebrating and party time, right side is about the tragic dark faith that is awaiting the Titanic.
It took me about a week to get a satisfying result, in accordance with what I imagined. I started with a picture of empty ocean (you can find the source file as an attachment with this shot) then I created / imported / modified all the rest.
I would really appreciate some feedbacks on this work as it is only my second time making a movie poster.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.