Titanic Remake movie poster

Titanic Remake movie poster titanic movie art fantasy minimal illustration design graphic print design digital fanart johanndacosta johann da costa branding film cinema movie poster movie poster print
It has been a long time since the idea of making this movie poster was on my mind.

I tried to tell a story through this art: left side of the poster is about celebrating and party time, right side is about the tragic dark faith that is awaiting the Titanic.

It took me about a week to get a satisfying result, in accordance with what I imagined. I started with a picture of empty ocean (you can find the source file as an attachment with this shot) then I created / imported / modified all the rest.

I would really appreciate some feedbacks on this work as it is only my second time making a movie poster.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

