Baby Sticker for GIPHY

Don't be afraid to design cute stuff 🌼 It's the most fun!
A friend of mine is going to become a boy-mom soon and I felt the urge to drop some cute GIFs which she can use in her Instagram stories.
👶
That's how creatives express their friendship, right? If you like these, check them out on GIPHY and use them in your own stories.
👉🏼 Just search for @katycreates in your IG story GIF search