Kathrin Schönborn

Baby Sticker for GIPHY

Kathrin Schönborn
Kathrin Schönborn
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. baby-sticker_dribbble_1920x1440px_01.mp4
  2. baby-sticker_dribbble_1920x1440px_02.mp4

Don't be afraid to design cute stuff 🌼 It's the most fun!

A friend of mine is going to become a boy-mom soon and I felt the urge to drop some cute GIFs which she can use in her Instagram stories.

👶

That's how creatives express their friendship, right? If you like these, check them out on GIPHY and use them in your own stories.

👉🏼 Just search for @katycreates in your IG story GIF search

Kathrin Schönborn
Kathrin Schönborn
I create colourful illustrations, GIFs & branding projects.
Hire Me

More by Kathrin Schönborn

View profile
    • Like