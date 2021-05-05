Baby Sticker for GIPHY

Don't be afraid to design cute stuff 🌼 It's the most fun!

A friend of mine is going to become a boy-mom soon and I felt the urge to drop some cute GIFs which she can use in her Instagram stories.

👶

That's how creatives express their friendship, right? If you like these, check them out on GIPHY and use them in your own stories.

👉🏼 Just search for @katycreates in your IG story GIF search